'GOVERNOR, OPEN OUR ECONOMY ON MAY 1 AND RESPECT OUR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS.'

Let them work.

Via Washington Examiner:

As snow fell across the state of Michigan, thousands of residents gathered around the state capitol building in Lansing to protest Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Cars streamed into the capital Wednesday morning as part of “Operation Gridlock,” a protest against Whitmer’s executive decision to shutter businesses in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Protesters say Whitmer has endangered their economic futures and demand answers as to the length and necessity of the shelter-in-place decree.

“There is no reason why she can’t be looking at some safe ways to be opening up businesses. Instead of talking about what’s essential and nonessential, let’s talk about what’s safe and not safe,” said Meshawn Maddock, a spokesman for the Michigan Conservative Coalition. “Safe businesses and safe workers need to get back to work.”

