It went to that level, they knew and they still lied.

Via Daily Wire:

Leaked documents reveal that Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping knew that the coronavirus outbreak in China was a highly contagious “epidemic” at the same time that China told the World Health Organization (WHO) that there was no “evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

The Associated Press reported late on Tuesday night that leaked internal documents from China show that Xi knew that the situation was dire and that the “risk of transmission and spread” was “high” by January 14 at the latest, the same day that the WHO downplayed the outbreak.

That same day, the WHO tweeted: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China”

