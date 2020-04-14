This is crazy. So now not just folks who may not have died from the virus but with the virus, now not even those who tested positive. In prior pandemics, such as the swine flu, they stopped counting and just estimated. That’s why there were no actual firm numbers.

Via Daily Caller:

New York City added nearly 4,000 people who never tested positive for the coronavirus to its death toll Tuesday, bringing coronavirus-related deaths in the city to around 10,000 people.

The city decided to add 3,700 people to its death tolls, who they “presumed” to have died from the virus, according to a report from The New York Times. The additions increased the death toll in the U.S. by 17%, according to the Times report, and include people who were suffering from symptoms of the virus, including intense coughing and a fever.

