Sounds like the police missed their lessons in the Constitution.

On Tuesday, police in North Carolina’s capital city arrested at least one protester who had joined a peaceful protest outside the state’s General Assembly building to call on the governor to “reopen” the state. In explanation of why the protest was broken up and at least one demonstrator arrested, the Raleigh Police Department explained on Twitter that “protesting is a non-essential activity.”

Nearly every state in the country is now under stay-at-home orders, which bar activities state governors deem to be “non-essential.” In the stunning sequence of events on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina residents were told that exercising the First Amendment-protected rights “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress ” are among the activities deemed “non-essential” by state authorities.

On March 27, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued an executive order detailing his “stay-at-home” mandate, including the barring of gatherings of 10 or more people in enclosed spaces and the forced closure of businesses and organizations deemed “non-essential.” Amid devastating unemployment numbers, which have now reached 17 million nationwide, and with North Carolina not particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, some North Carolina residents have begun to push back on the state-wide mandate.

