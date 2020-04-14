Trump’s going to get a lot more of the black vote.

Via Daily Caller:

A Democratic Georgia state representative officially endorsed President Donald Trump, making him the first state-elected Democrat in Georgia to do so.

Bucking his party, state Rep. Vernon Jones on Tuesday endorsed Trump for the 2020 presidential election, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Democratic lawmaker not only cited Trump’s efforts to grow the U.S. economy, but also his work to help the African-American community.

“It’s very simple to me. President Trump’s handling of the economy, his support for historically black colleges and his criminal justice initiatives drew me to endorse his campaign,” Jones said Tuesday.

