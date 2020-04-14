President Trump explains why he is halting funding to the @WHO : -They failed to obtain & share accurate information -Failed to investigate credible reports of human-to-human transmission and parroted CCP Propaganda instead -They were silent on the disappearance of Whistleblowers pic.twitter.com/MToSDQbcRn

Leftist implosions incoming…

Via Yahoo:

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration will “halt” U.S. funding to the World Health Organization as it conducts a review of the global organization’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion,” the president said in a Rose Garden press conference.

