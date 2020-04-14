It’s super gross. So I didn’t link to the video or a site that hosts it, but if you’re REALLY interested it can be found on Reddit quite easily. You’ve been warned though…

Via CNN:

An Indian policeman’s hand was chopped off with a sword and six other officers were severely injured when they were attacked while enforcing coronavirus lockdown measures in northern Punjab state on Sunday morning.

The severed left hand of Harjit Singh, an assistant sub inspector for Punjab Police, was later reattached to his wrist following nearly eight hours of surgery.

The attack took place when a vehicle carrying seven men — who belong to the minority Sikh warrior sect known as the Nihangs — was stopped at a barricade outside a vegetable market in Patiala district, KBS Sidhu, a senior state government official, told CNN.

When police asked the men for valid travel passes, one of them took out a sword and cut off Singh’s hand.

