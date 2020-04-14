Via NY Post:

Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus-induced fever may have subsided but the CNN anchor was red hot on Monday.

The longtime cable host, 49, had an existential mini-crisis on his SiriusXM show, lashing out at his lucrative primetime gig and blasting President Trump as “full of s–t.”

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

Cuomo said his battle with COVID-19 has made him rethink his values and question his position as a public figure.

