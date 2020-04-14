The advice amounts to “Don’t take stuff you aren’t prescribed” is COMMON FRIGGAN SENSE. Yet Vanity Fair managed to churn out an entire article on it.

Vanity Fair:

For medical experts, the jury remains out on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19, given that the anti-malarial has not been sufficiently tested on coronavirus patients and comes with a host of dangerous potential side effects. And yet Donald Trump has continued to peddle the drug as a possible miracle elixir for those suffering from the deadly virus, touting mysterious, totally real acquaintances who have been cured by it. “Just recently a friend of mine told me he got better from the use of that drug,” Trump said in a batty press conference Monday. “So who knows?”

While Trump may be fine rolling the dice with a drug that has only anecdotal evidence to support its use—he suggested earlier this month that he may take the “beautiful” anti-malarial himself as a preventative measure—others in his federal government aren’t quite as willing to make lab rats of themselves. The Washington Post reports that the CIA has privately instructed its employees against taking medical advice from the guy who hosted the Apprentice. “At this point, the drug is not recommended to be used by patients except by medical professionals prescribing it as part of ongoing investigational studies,” the agency said on a website for employees. “There are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death, associated with hydroxychloroquine and its individual use in patients needs to be carefully selected and monitored by a health care professional.” To drive home the point, the agency added in bold: “Please do not obtain this medication on your own.”

