Australian authorities thought they nabbed coronavirus lockdown violators — only to find out the photos posted on social media were a year old.

A South Australian couple was hit with a hefty fine from cops for nonessential travel amid the pandemic after the pair posted old vacation snaps on Facebook, according to a report.

Garry and Jaz Mott, from Victoria, were going through photos at home on April 5 when they decided to share pictures from a 2019 trip they took to a coastal town in eastern Victoria — prompting cops to show up their door four days later, The Independent reported.

The husband and wife were fined the equivalent of $1,000 each by state police for “going for a drive to Lakes Entrance,” which was deemed a violation of the country’s strict lockdown.

