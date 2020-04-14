Perfect. He basically had to be dragged to it. And still is going to be embarrassed when Joe implodes in the future.

Via Townhall:

We’re nearing the eleventh hour of the 2020 presidential election, and former President Barack Obama has finally endorsed his old VP Joe Biden. He had no choice really, now that Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee. He plans to make it official via a video message on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) announced that he’d be dropping out of the race. It was the second time in as many Democratic primaries that he’s come close to the nomination, only to be outplayed by the more establishment candidate. On Monday, he (awkwardly) endorsed the man who he’s accused of participating in the worst foreign policy blunder in history.

