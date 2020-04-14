Fredo is smart!

Via Daily Wire:

CNN host Chris Cuomo apparently went off on CNN during his SiriusXM show on Monday, saying that he does not like what he does professionally and that he thinks CNN is “trafficking in things that I think are ridiculous.”

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said, according to the New York Post. “I don’t value indulging the rationality, hyper-partisanship.”

The Post reported that Cuomo’s battle with the coronavirus has made him rethink his values and what matters to him as a person.

