Um, Joe? Citizens are already citizens.

Via Daily Wire:

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Monday that he needed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) help “to govern” and that he wanted to put million of “citizens on a pathway to citizenship.”

Biden made the remarks during a virtual event in which Sanders, a now-twice failed Democrat presidential candidate, endorsed Biden for president.

Biden said, “We’re going to finally achieve comprehensive immigration reform as well, put millions of citizens on a pathway to citizenship including so many who are on the frontlines right now.”

