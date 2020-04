He says the first recommendation he made, Trump did it, that he never didn’t.

Dr. Fauci corrects media spin: @realDonaldTrump followed health recommendations every time they were made.

The look Dr. Fauci gives CBS's Paula Reid is priceless.

He did not like that his integrity was being questioned.

Watch this clip until the end. pic.twitter.com/misYAtUIzH

— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 13, 2020