President Trump said Monday he would make a decision — “in conjunction” with governors and other officials — on reopening the economy “shortly,” as the White House forms a second coronavirus task force focused on that goal.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted Monday.

“Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” he continued. “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue.”

He added: “A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

