The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT

Via Daily Wire:

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth delivered an inspirational message on Saturday as the world continues to deal with the coronavirus from China, telling people in a video posted to social media that the pandemic “would not overcome us.”

“Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles,” She said. “They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.”

“As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together,” she continued. “In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now.”

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed we need Easter as much as ever,” she concluded.

