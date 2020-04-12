First they deleted the part in the story where it says, “We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” Stealth-edited without explanation.

Then they deleted the tweet in which they’d said that.

Because “imprecise language,” folks. Directly quoting their story.

Must be good to be a Democrat, all your sins are simply deleted by the paper of the deleted record…

