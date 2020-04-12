This is amazing. The last thing you want to be is a woman who accuses an important Democratic Party leader of sexual misconduct or harassment. Few people are publicly treated worse. Ask Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, Monica Lewinsky and so many others. And now Tara Reade: https://t.co/ywC9YDjLVn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2020

First they deleted the part in the story where it says, “We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” Stealth-edited without explanation.

Then they deleted the tweet in which they’d said that.

Wow – first the @nytimes deleted this "beyond" language from their story about sexual assault accusations against Joe Biden (☝️). Now they deleted their own tweet that had that language in it. Amazing retroactive whitewashing after they published their own story. pic.twitter.com/ekOz25uzop — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2020

Because “imprecise language,” folks. Directly quoting their story.

You mean this tweet? pic.twitter.com/rIrXVdLMQH — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 12, 2020

Must be good to be a Democrat, all your sins are simply deleted by the paper of the deleted record…