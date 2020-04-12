Thanks for a little bit of tradition at a very strange time.

Via Washington Examiner:

First lady Melania Trump shared an Easter message with the United States by honoring the White House Easter Egg Roll tradition of reading a children’s story.

The first lady said she wanted to share a video of herself reading one of her favorite Easter books even though the coronavirus pandemic rendered her unable to read to children in person this year.

“Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – ‘The Little Rabbit,'” Trump tweeted along with footage of her reading the book.

