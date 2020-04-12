No other allegation about sexual assault surfaced in the course of our reporting, nor did any former Biden staff corroborate Reade’s allegation. We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable

Now there are reasons to question her story, but there’s far more evidence of something here than there ever was of Kavanaugh, not to mention the huge pattern of questionable behavior that they simply dismiss.

Via Twitchy:

The New York Times published a “deep dive” into the sexual assault allegation made by Tara Reade against then Sen. Joe Biden and . . .found nothing:

But they want you to know they really, really tried to get to the bottom of it:

Keep reading…