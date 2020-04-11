Question on CNN: Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity? 😂 pic.twitter.com/OIeg6YkznJ
Perfect question.
Via Townhall:
Someone in the CNN control room was asleep at the wheel Thursday during a town hall event with Anderson Cooper, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CDC Director Robert Redfield, accidentally letting a question about Trump Derangement Syndrome make it on screen.
When the audience was asked to send questions for Redfield, one that managed to make it on air was: “Is Stage-4 TDS considered an underlying morbidity?”
While it was only up for a few seconds and Cooper never acknowledged it, the prank didn’t escape careful observers.