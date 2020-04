Hilarious. You can almost hear her twisting in the wind, trying to talk her way out of this one.

ICYMI: @Alyssa_Milano had to perform some mental gymnastics to defend Joe Biden after Biden was accused of sexual assault, despite her previous vocal belief to always "believe women." pic.twitter.com/swUQJSTb7z — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) April 11, 2020