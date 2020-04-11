Per order from @GovWhitmer, people in Michigan are now banned from purchasing a new baby car seat in stores.
This is dangerous and this order needs clarification immediately. #migov #mileg pic.twitter.com/hlWNab6OTY
— Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) April 11, 2020
We posted earlier how Whitmer isn’t allowing people to travel between residences. Now here’s more of the crazy from the ban-happy governor.
Via Twitchy:
As we mentioned earlier, the coronavirus outbreak has caused some local politicians to go out of their way to prove Orwell correct. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is helping prove that some Democrats don’t believe there’s any severe problem that can’t be solved by banning things. So far the list of items that are forbidden from being purchased (even though the rest of the store that you’re in remains open) includes infant car seats and garden seeds: