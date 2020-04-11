Stasi at the ready…

Via Daily Wire:

If you’re attending a church service on Easter Sunday in Kentucky, the governor has ordered authorities to take down your license plate and report you to local health departments; you will then be ordered to a 14-day quarantine.

Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear “said local officials are being directed to record license plate numbers of participants to pass to local health departments,” Kentucky.com reported Friday evening. “Those who attend these gatherings can expect public health officials to show up at their doors with mandates that they self-quarantine for 14 days, the governor said.”

“If you’re going to expose yourself to this virus, it’s not fair to everybody else out there that you might spread it to,” the Democrat said Friday. “Understand, this is the only way we can ensure your decision doesn’t kill somebody else.”

Keep reading…