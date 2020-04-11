CHICAGO (WLS) — Tuesday was the warmest day in Chicago since October 2019, complicating efforts to get residents to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The changing of the seasons is likely to increase the challenges officials face in getting people to stay home and distance themselves, and Chicago police announced Tuesday night they will begin conducting checkpoints.

The checkpoints, described by police as “Roadside Safety and Informational Check Points,” will be held in each police district from April 7 to April 9 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. They will last for about 45 minutes, police said.

Police said the checkpoints will focus on traffic safety and providing information on the state’s stay-at-home order. Each driver will begiven an informational flyer about the order at each checkpoint.

