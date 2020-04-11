It has to come, and soon.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump said he faced the biggest decision of his life as he considers how and when to lift social distancing restrictions credited with vastly reducing the number of deaths that will result from the novel coronavirus.

Trump last month said he hoped to have the country open by Easter Sunday. Instead, churches will stand largely empty over the holiday weekend as he and his officials repeat warnings that now is not the time to ease safeguards.

“I will have to make a decision, and I only hope to God it is the right decision. But I would say without question, it is the biggest decision I’ll have ever had to make,” he said during his regular coronavirus briefing on Friday.

He said he would on Tuesday name the advisers, including governors, mayors, economists, and doctors, who would help plot a course to recovery as part of what he called an “opening-up-our-country council.”

