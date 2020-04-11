Former Biden staffer Tara Reade files sexual assault complaint with DC police https://t.co/x8EzInZ0Bw
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 11, 2020
Still no coverage by most of the mainstream media.
Via The Blaze:
Tara Reade, who claims Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, has formally filed a criminal complaint over the alleged incident.
Business Insider reported that “Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department.” The outlet also noted that “the statue of limitations for the alleged assault has passed.”