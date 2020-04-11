First out of the box.

Via KHOU:

Gov. Greg Abbott is drafting an executive order for guidelines for re-opening Texas businesses. Abbott said that order, which will come next week, will look at ways to safely provide economic revitalization to Texas.

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can do both,” Abbott said Friday, April 10, during an afternoon news conference.

The governor said more details will come next week, but said he wants to do it strategically and safely to prevent the further spread of the virus. Read more here.

