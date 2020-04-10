do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8

Insane.

Via Daily Wire:

On Friday, a video went viral on social media showing a man being forcibly removed from a Philadelphia bus by police officers.

The Philly Transit Riders Union Twitter account first posted a video in which a male employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is seen demanding that several passengers “get off” a bus because they aren’t wearing face masks.

“If you do not have a mask, you cannot ride public transportation,” the SEPTA employee states. “Sir! Sir! You have to get off the bus.” The employee then exits the front of the bus and re-enters via the rear door.

“You’ve gotta get off the bus, man. I’m gonna have the cops take you off,” the employee says. “One or the other.”

Pointing to multiple individuals, the SEPTA employee repeats, “You have to get off … let’s go.”

Keep reading…