This is the dumbest question I've ever heard.@Yamiche says people are "offended" by the Surgeon General saying "big momma" and "pop pop" and asks him to address those he's "offended." pic.twitter.com/yLePXzw0zd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 10, 2020

This is the kind of ridiculous questions they’re asking in these briefings to be divisive. Exactly who cares that he used those terms? We’re in the middle of a pandemic and a destroyed economy, no one gives a damn.

Via Daily Caller:

Surgeon General Jerome Adams responded Friday after "PBS Newshour" White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor accused him of using racially charged language. Adams had said earlier during the White House's Coronavirus Task Force briefing that people should consider their at-risk family members when determining which precautions to take with regard to coronavirus, saying, "Do it for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop."