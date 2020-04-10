So the Steele Dossier was likely Russian intelligence information, spread with the help of the Democrats, the FBI and the media.

Via Washington Examiner:

Declassified footnotes from the Justice Department watchdog report on the FBI’s Russia investigation revealed new details indicating British ex-spy Christoper Steele’s dossier was likely compromised by disinformation efforts carried out by Russian intelligence.

The footnotes, which were previously redacted, were made available for the public to see on Friday through a declassification determination made by Attorney General William Barr at the request of Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

In the report released in December, DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz described “Person 1” as a “key Steele sub-source” who was attributed with providing information in Steele’s dossier. The newly unmasked details show that a document circulated among members of the Crossfire Hurricane team in early October 2016 showed that Person 1 had “historical contact with persons and entities suspected of being linked to RIS” — or Russian Intelligence Services. The document described reporting that Person 1 “was rumored to be a former KGB/SVR officer.” Further, the declassified footnote shows in late December 2016 DOJ official Bruce Ohr told SSA 1, believed to be FBI agent Joseph Pientka, that he had met with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, who assessed that Person 1 was an “RIS officer” central in connecting Trump to Russia.

