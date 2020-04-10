Who are they infecting in their own cars?

Via The Blaze:

The parking lot at Temple Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, was full Wednesday night for a service, the Delta Democrat-Times reported.

That might sound odd considering churches around the country aren’t meeting in person due to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines — but this was a different kind of church service.

Temple Baptist members were staying in their vehicles with the windows rolled up to listen to Pastor Arthur Scott’s sermon on the radio, the paper said.

