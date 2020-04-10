Tough guy.

Via The Guardian:

Boris Johnson waved his thanks to medical staff as he was moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward, a Downing Street spokesman has said, as the prime minister began his recovery from Covid-19.

The prime minister, who was moved out of intensive care on Thursday evening, was said to be in good spirits on Friday, according to a No 10 spokesman. Johnson was “enormously grateful for the care he’s receiving,” the official added, saying “he was waving his thanks towards the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward”.

The update came after Johnson’s father, Stanley, spoke of the improvement in his son’s condition, saying he was “amazingly thankful” for the efforts of the NHS and appreciative of the nation’s outpouring of support.

