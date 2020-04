She’s got hers so she doesn’t care what businesses go under or who loses their jobs in the meantime. This is her excuse for Democrats voting down giving more money to the small business loan program.

Nancy Pelosi on opposing more small business coronavirus relief: “no data as to why we need it”https://t.co/Pv5WO83juJ pic.twitter.com/XJwwEdisBo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 9, 2020