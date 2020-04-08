CNN is such fail. Here’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, completely messing up reading Chris Cuomo’s x-ray.
.@drsanjaygupta reviews @ChrisCuomo's chest X-rays as he battles coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/bBcIfMOqfA
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 7, 2020
Scroll through the responses, they’re hilarious.
Oh hello, Board-certified diagnostic radiologist here.
Now I’m no neurosurgeon, and I only read 1000’s of CXRs every year, but to my eyes, that CXR is stone cold normal.
Also: disregard the radiological interpretation of anyone who uses the term “infiltrates” on CXR#Radiology https://t.co/J16JHMjQSF
— Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020
Board-certified diagnostic radiologist x10 yrs. @drsanjaygupta shows us why 6 years of radiology training after med school was needed. He misinterpreted a chest X-ray on national TV (it was completely normal) and then misspoke the implications of that misinterpretation.
— Philip Teitelbaum (@PTeitelbaum) April 8, 2020
You could have said that you can’t read chest x-rays @drsanjaygupta honestly
— Jonathan Breslau, MD (@jonathanbreslau) April 7, 2020