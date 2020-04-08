CNN is such fail. Here’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, completely messing up reading Chris Cuomo’s x-ray.

. @drsanjaygupta reviews @ChrisCuomo 's chest X-rays as he battles coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/bBcIfMOqfA

Scroll through the responses, they’re hilarious.

Oh hello, Board-certified diagnostic radiologist here.

Now I’m no neurosurgeon, and I only read 1000’s of CXRs every year, but to my eyes, that CXR is stone cold normal.

Also: disregard the radiological interpretation of anyone who uses the term “infiltrates” on CXR#Radiology https://t.co/J16JHMjQSF

— Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020