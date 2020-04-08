Brutal day for The New York Times. The worst of the worst at The Washington Post, Vox, and Snopes were like "yeah that's a pretty ridiculous fake news narrative." pic.twitter.com/EmO1v8OMq4

Spreading yet another pointless conspiracy all over social media.

Via Daily Caller:

Snopes fact-checked a New York Times article that argued that President Donald Trump could stand to benefit financially from hydroxychloroquine being used to treat coronavirus patients, deeming the article “mostly false.”

The New York Times published an article Tuesday mentioning the president’s small financial stake Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company that produces the anti-malaria drug that has shown to be effective in treating the virus. Trump’s personal stake in the company is estimated to be as small as $99. The president’s net worth is estimated to be between 3 and $4 billion.

