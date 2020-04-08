Gotta read into the story to see what helped her.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – An Amarillo woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is now considered recovered and is sharing her story in an effort to show others how serious the disease is.

“I was totally out of control, there’s not anything I could do,” said Laura Taylor. “It was the worst two weeks of my life, I’ll just say that.”

She recently traveled to Egypt. She says it was the trip of a lifetime, but her vacation was cut short due to the coronavirus.

“[President] Trump had just made the order that no European flights could come back into America in a couple of days,” said Taylor. “So we started scrambling and trying to get together tickets to get back home.”

It took her three days to get back home. She flew internationally from Cairo to New York and then to Amarillo.

She and 12 others who went on that trip took it upon themselves to self-quarantine.

For Taylor, it was only two days until the symptoms hit.

