Mayor of New York, on March 2:
— JPM (@YaManning) April 8, 2020
Mayor of San Francisco, four minutes later:
4 minutes earlier … pic.twitter.com/s8z99Qf7h2
— JPM (@YaManning) April 8, 2020
Definitely population differences. But a lot of this explains why NY is so much worse than California.
Via Twitchy:
Man, have we been waiting for this, and it’s finally been written.
Today’s New York Times dropped a bomb on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo that outlines in brutal detail just how slow they were to react to coronavirus:
Yes, the paper blames President Trump, of course. But de Blasio and Cuomo are not spared: