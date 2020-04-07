The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?

Pull their money.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump chastised the World Health Organization for its failures in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also suggested, in a tweet sent Tuesday, that the group’s flawed response stemmed from a coziness with the Chinese Communist Party and indicated his government will reassess how much it contributes to the WHO.

