This is the kind of crap @jaketapper retweets. He's not a journalist, he's an anti-Trump activist pic.twitter.com/1O9jmucdZo

Psst, Jake? Your bias is showing.

Via Fox News:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper made a questionable retweet Monday night of a post saying that President Trump was “100 percent insane.”

First spotted by Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro, the tweet was made by vocal Trump critic George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who was responding to tweet slamming the president during the coronavirus task force press briefing.

The tweet essentially said that nobody in the Trump administration had the guts to tell Trump that he is “100% insane.”

“There’s really not a lot of middle ground,” Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffrey wrote. Conway echoed her sentiment and Tapper later retweeted to his over 2.3 million Twitter followers.

Keep reading…