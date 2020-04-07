Do as I say, not as I do.

Via Townhall:

Democrats are hypocrites, especially when it comes to “rules for thee but not for me.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to use a public gym minutes before public facilities were ordered to close to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Apparently the order was important enough for every other New Yorker to follow but not for him.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decided to follow in de Blasio’s footsteps and put herself above Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzke’s stay-at-home order. Even though salons and barbershops across the state are currently closed, Lightfoot decided to get a haircut, the Chicago Tribune reported.

When asked about defying the order, she said there wasn’t a problem because her stylist wore a face mask and gloves while cutting her hair.

