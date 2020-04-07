At least he’s not on a ventilator, but it’s not good.

Via Daily Wire:

On Tuesday morning, Downing Street updated the public concerning the health of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was recently sent to the intensive care unit after a diagnosis of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

While Johnson remains in the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, he is “stable,” does not have pneumonia, and is not on a ventilator, though he is taking oxygen assistance.

“Boris Johnson has had oxygen support but is not on a ventilator, No 10 has insisted, after he spent the night fighting coronavirus in intensive care,” said a report from The Telegraph published Tuesday morning.

