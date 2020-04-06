In tears, a nurse says she quit her job after she was asked to work in a coronavirus ICU without a face mask: “America is not prepared, and nurses are not being protected” https://t.co/ywoSuLOPYP pic.twitter.com/S5BsnlO5nt

The narrative was so good they never bothered to check it.

Via Daily Caller:

A viral video shows a nurse who suggested she was forced to quit her job after being asked to work in a novel coronavirus unit without a face mask, but it appears that there is far more to her story.

The claims made in the video have quickly fallen apart, as the nurse’s comments about those working in the unit being unprotected appear to have been walked back. Jordan Schachtel, the national security correspondent for Conservative Review, pointed out numerous glaring problems with the video in a Twitter thread Monday morning.

