CUOMO: “… 4,758, which is up from 159, but which is effectively flat for two days. While none of this is good news, the flattening, possible flattening, of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen. New York is still far and away the most impacted state. New Jersey is having real difficulty, and in speaking with Governor Murphy from New Jersey, anything we can do together, we will. Michigan, also. California has leveled off, and Louisiana is having a difficult time. So they are in our thoughts and prayers.”