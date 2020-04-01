Via Rasmussen:

Joe Biden may be sweeping the traditional primary system, but Democrats are evenly divided when asked if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would make a better challenger against President Trump in November.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46% of Likely Democratic Voters still believe Biden would make a better presidential candidate for their party this fall. But just as many (45%) opt for Cuomo instead, even though he isn’t even in the race. Nine percent (9%) are undecided.