This sounds pretty insane and unreal.

Via NY Post:

Officials will begin burying the city’s mounting coronavirus dead in local parks — as morgues and hospitals struggle to house the corpses, Councilman Mark Levine said Monday.

“Soon we’ll start ‘temporary interment’,” Levine (D-Manhattan) wrote in a series of tweets. “This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials (yes you read that right). Trenches will be dug for 10 caskets in a line.”

“It will be done in a dignified, orderly–and temporary–manner. But it will be tough for NYers to take,” Levine wrote, adding in another tweet, “The goal is to avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to collect bodies from churches and even off the streets.”

Keep reading…