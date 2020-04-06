I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4

The Hague has no power over us and this lady is an idiot.

Via Daily Wire:

On Sunday, an Ohio Democratic state representative who was reportedly named a senior advisor to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in February tweeted that she wanted to prosecute President Trump at the International Criminal Court for “crimes against humanity” for pushing the drug Hydroxychloroquine as a solution for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Rep. Tavia Galonski tweeted in response to someone accusing Trump of “pushing a drug that hasn’t been tested for coronavirus patients,” “I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

