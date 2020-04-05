Today, Joe Biden called on @realDonaldTrump to enact the Defense Protection Act & appoint a supply commander to combat coronavirus.
Trump has already done that.
On March 18, POTUS invoked the DPA.
Rear Adm. Polowczyk has been in charge of supplies.
Biden's not rapid. pic.twitter.com/WBGa2wqoCb
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020
Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s support for travel restrictions, Joe Biden suggests they don’t work.
Biden tells @realDonaldTrump to listen to Dr. Fauci yet Biden himself doesn’t listen to Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/Po18fgL3us
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020