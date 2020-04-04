104-YEAR-OLD SURVIVOR: This man from Oregon celebrated his 104th birthday on Wednesday. And, doctors just said he’s recovered from #COVID19 , a disease that is particularly dangerous for the elderly. https://t.co/GQwFtkYZ7b pic.twitter.com/MVgd7CACHY

Via CBS:

A “resilient” 104-year-old man who lived through the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and World War II has now recovered from the coronavirus. William “Bill” Lapschies contracted the virus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Oregon, CBS affiliate KOIN reports. He first started showing symptoms on March 5 and been isolated in his room, but as of this week, he is considered recovered from COVID-19.

Lapschies recovered just in time for his birthday, his family said. On Wednesday, Lapschies’ family surprised him at the veterans’ home for a unique celebration. Since visitors aren’t allowed inside at this time, they had a social-distancing party outside.

This isn’t exactly how his family wanted to celebrate, his daughter Carolee Brown said. “We celebrated his 101 and had over 200 people,” she told KOIN. “But we’re so thrilled he’s recovered from this and we just had to do something for him.”

Keep reading…