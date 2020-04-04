Joe Rogan–who supported Bernie–on his podcast yesterday w/ managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein. "I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet." 1.3 million views on YouTube since yesterday pic.twitter.com/Sxor0RvVZ0

Watch liberals implode at this one.

Via Daily Wire:

Joe Rogan, host of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Friday that he would vote for President Donald Trump over Joe Biden if Biden becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rogan made the remarks while talking with guest Eric Weinstein, a left-wing political commentator who is also the managing director of Thiel Capital.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party,” Rogan said. “They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons.”

“I can’t vote for that guy,” Rogan continued. “I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden]. I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the f**k he’ll be like after a year in office. The pressure of being President of the United States is something than no one has ever prepared for. The only one who seems to be fine with it is Trump, oddly enough. He doesn’t seem to be aging at all or in any sort of decline. Obama, almost immediately, started looking older. George W. [Bush], almost immediately, started looking older.”

