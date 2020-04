There will be a reckoning with the CCP.

CPC has brought an economic boom and led the Chinese people completely out of poverty. It has now successfully controlled the epidemic. We respect the US political system, but when the US govt's work against COVID-19 is poor, don't they fell embarrassed criticizing the CPC?

— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) April 4, 2020